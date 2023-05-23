Sarah Martins Shades May Edochie, Commends Annie Idibia For Defending 2Face

The best friend of Judy Austin, Sarah Martins has taken to her Instagram page to throw shades at May Edochie while reacting to a viral video of Annie Idibia defending her husband, 2face Idibia against trolls and intruders who are eager to blast him over his infidelity.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face had stated that men are wired to cheat which got his wife, Annie upset.

Following the honest truth between the couple on the segment of the programme, Netizens have taken to their respective social media handles to throw shades at 2Face over his claims on why men cheat.

But speaking in an episode of the Young Famous and African reality show, Annie had urged people to stop sticking their noses into her marriage, adding that people just want her to openly state that 2baba messed up.

Annie also urged people to give her marriage a break.

Reacting to the video clip, Sarah Martins shared the video on her Instagram page while giving kudos to Annie Idibia for standing up for her husband against trolls.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “A real queen will caution bitter souls to stop insulting the father of her kids! Kudos Annie”