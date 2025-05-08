Sarah Martins Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Release

New Telegraph reports that VeryDarkman’s release has sparked widespread excitement online, amid demands and nationwide protests.

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has expressed her admiration for VeryDarkMan following his release.

In a recent Instagram post, Sarah Martins welcomed VeryDarkMan back, hinting at a rough night ahead, and expressed her love for the critic.

She wrote, “Welcome back my sweet husband. This night don sure for me . Tonight is gonna be a rough night. I love you so much baby @verydarkblackman”.

This isn’t the first time Sarah Martins has publicly expressed her affection for Verydarkman, having previously celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt post.

