Sarah Martins Reacts To Cooking On Roadside Allegation

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has reacted to the warning given to her by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, over a video showing her cooking for underprivileged children.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the State Commissioner issued a stern warning to the actress after a video showing her cooking on the road side surfaced online, raising concerns about safety.

Reacting to the warning, Sarah Martins took to her Instagram page to clarified that the activity did not take place on a walkway or on the main road.

According to her, the food was prepared in front of a king’s palace and was done under the supervision of security personnel.

The actress explained that her intention was not to cause any disturbance but to spend time with children in the area who had repeatedly asked her to return.

However, she acknowledged the concerns raised and apologised if her actions were interpreted as inappropriate, stressing that she holds the laws and environmental standards of Lagos State in high regard.