Sarah Martins Reacts As Buchi Speaks On Marrying A Virgin

Contrary to the opinion of relationship expert, Solomon Buchi on marrying a virgin, Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has said being a virgin before marriage does not stop you from leaving the marriage.

Sarah’s Martins followed a post shared by Buchi on his X page while responding to a comment questioning the importance of being a virgin till marriage.

According to Solomon, women who get married as virgins are happier and last longer in marriages.

Buchi argued that being a virgin has been statistically proven to make people last longer in marriage.

He made emphasis on the reason that most people who are not very sexually active and who don’t have multiple sexual partners will find more sexual satisfaction with their partners and would not want to look out for sexual pleasures outside.

However, reacting to his remarks, Sarah insisted that she got married as a virgin at the age of 19, but that did not stop her from leaving her marriage.

She explained that while married she was loyal and submissive, but she had to leave a situation that threatened her health.

She wrote, “Dear Solomon Buchi, I was married as a virgin at the age of 19

“I am still a loyal, submissive, respectful, hardworking woman.

“Getting married as a virgin will never stop you from getting a divorce if the need arises.. if e no good for your health quit!”