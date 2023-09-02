Sarah Martins Reacts After Judy Austin, Yul Edochie Blocked Her On IG

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has broken her silence after she was blocked on Instagram by her former best friend, Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie blocked Sarah Martins after she had distanced herself from Judy’s marital affairs and pledged support for May and Rita Edochie.

In response to Sarah Martin’s decision to stop waging verbal war against the Edochies, Judy Austin not only unfollowed Sarah, but she also deleted all posts related to her and blocked her on Instagram.

Surprisingly, Yul Edochie followed suit as he also unfollowed Sarah Martins on Instagram and blocked her.

Reacting to their outburst, Sarah who felt unbothered about being blocked took to her Instagram page as he noted that love still wins.

She wrote, “Wow. Just wow. Husband and wife blocked me. Love is still winning,”

In another post, she added, “There was a big ME before you!

There will be a BIGGER ME after you Love you still…No hate ❤️.”

Reaction trailing this post:

omiigiftj opined: “Omg I wonder the kind friend you get Even when they were accusing you, she kept quiet without standing for you as you stand for her. Fear human beings. Nne good name is better than money. We love you ”

amy_wealth said: “Na Judy block you on both accounts, Yul no well and obviously has no custody of his social media accounts …”

dorisaffularthur85 wrote: “Dear Sarah Martins, please stay focused we the online in-laws they for you. You can’t do evil and expect everybody to be on your side. God of Queen MAY is working. ❤️❤️❤️”

olayeni02 stated: “Only Judy blocked you because it is only Judy who is controlling Yul’s social media pages.”

mariam_oyakhilome said: “Na the wife use husband account block you People you almost ruined your brand for,i am glad you have found light.Love you, Sarah”