Sarah Martins Knocks Tacha Over Advice To Ladies

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has berated former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, over her recent advice to ladies.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the reality TV star, in a recent podcast with her colleague, Phyna, claimed there is no point in being faithful in a romantic relationship, especially when the lady has not received a ring from her boyfriend.

According to Tacha, a lady should be faithful only when she has received the ring or when she gets into the marriage where wedding vows are taken.

READ ALSO:

Tacha added that no oath bounds relationships between the opposite sex.

Reacting to Tacha’s comments, Sarah in a post via her Instagram page, urged Tacha to stop deceiving young folks looking up to her, adding that one can also cheat in marriage if they cheat during courtship.

She added that podcasts in the country are becoming toxic, and it is high time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu banned them.

She wrote, “My sweet Tacha. You never talk wetin dey ya mind. If you can cheat in courtship, you will definitely cheat in marriage no two ways about it.

“Is the way you boldly carried the mic and boldly told the young ladies looking up to you as their role model to cheat on their spouses until they get a ring on their finger. Damn…fr? Wow, it’s high time Tinubu bans podcasts. It’s getting toxic!

“If you can cheat in courtship, you will definitely cheat in marriage…. Stop misleading these young folks

“If u never ready to settle down abeg do your olosho business in peace and don’t give these young ladies a reason to be misbehaving….

“Thousands of disadvantages come with cheating and double dating… No 1… infection!.”