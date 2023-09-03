Sarah Martins Drags Judy Austin, Says Pay Me My N1m

Nigerian actress, Sarah Martins has dragged her former best friend, Judy Austin as she took to her social media page to demand her money from her after the latter blocked her from all platforms.

Sunday Telegraph earlier reported that Sarah Martins apologized to Rita Edochie for throwing insults at her and also getting herself involved in the Edochie marital feud.

A few hours after public reconciliation, Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie unfollowed and blocked Sarah Martins from all social media platforms.

However, in a new update, Sarah made claims that Judy owed her a sum of N1 million naira and that via her Instagram page, she dragged Judy to the gutters to return the N1 million naira she borrowed from her.