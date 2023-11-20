Sarah Martins Cautions Ladies Against Social Media Advice

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to caution women who take advice on social media, most especially from failed ones as she described productive women as sexy.

Sarah Martins, former best friend of Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin laments the rate at which women advise their fellow mates to rely entirely on men, stating that the only woman she finds attractive is a productive one.

She further asked how a responsible man would value a woman when all she brings to the table is herself (Kpekus)

She concluded her post by clarifying that her message isn’t intended for followers or lovers of relationship guru, Blessing CEO, adding that young people are consistently being misled by the internet.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “The only woman I consider being sexy is a productive woman! All these ass high street Olosho women encouraging younger women to depend solely on men are sick!!

“How can a responsible man ask you what you bring to the table and you open your preeq-sucking mouth to say “I am the table”??? Students of Blessing CEO avoid this post!”

Captioning the post, she wrote: “This internet is steadily misleading young folks! There’s dignity, honor, and respect in genuinely hustling (not with your kpekus) to make a name for yourself!!!!

Stop listening to failed women who have refused to learn from their mistakes and do better! Aspire to be more!!!”.

See Post Below: