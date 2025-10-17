Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has taken to her social media page to express gratitude to Seyi Tinubu following a N20 million donation to her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Goldenheart Foundation.

This generous gesture comes after Martins was allegedly assaulted by uniformed men from the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force while cooking and distributing free meals to homeless people in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident left Sarah Martins with bruises as she shared a video of her injured hand online.

However, the situation took a turn for the better when Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu stepped in to support her charity work.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Martins broke down in tears upon receiving the donation.

She expressed her appreciation to Seyi Tinubu, calling it a transition from “Disgrace to grace.”

“From DISGRACE to GRACE. From the office of the President, our philanthropic youth leader, MR SEYI TINUBU @seyitinubu, just supported my NGO with 20,000,000.

“Nigerians, please help me say thank you to him. He didn’t only give me 20,000,000 but also promised to take my FREE FOOD CHARITY OUTREACH to the next level.

“On behalf of @goldenheartfoundation2, I am beyond GRATEFUL, SIR. And my beautiful Queen @iamdrbe, thank you for everything, we are in this together…Forward ever! Cheers to NEXT LEVEL”, she wrote on Instagram.