Sarah Martins Allegedly Paid Trolls To Threaten May Edochie’s Daughter, Danielle

Nigerian actress, Sarah Martins has been accused of paying a Facebook troll to threaten and wish Danielle Edochie, daughter of May and Yul Edochie dead.
This was disclosed by a Facebook user, who shared a receipt of payment from Sarah Martins to a troll identified as Ukwuike Uzochi Sandra on Facebook.
The receipt contained the bank details of Sarah Martins, the name of the Facebook user she sent the money to, and the date and time the transaction was made.
READ ALSO:
- Sarah Martins Slammed Over Comment On Banky W’s Cheating Scandal
- Move On Without Gathering Pity Party, Sarah Martins Shades May Edochie (Video)
- Actress Onuoha Lambast Judy Austin For Mourning Yul Edochie’s Son.
However, the troll who was paid N5000 by Sarah Martins has been seen in the comment section posting the photo of Danielle Edochie and wishing her death.
See the screenshots below.
Tags: Sarah martins sarah martins latest news Sarah martins latest news updates Sarah martins news sarsh news updates