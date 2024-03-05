Sarah Amana Emerges Secretary Of GOTNI Leadership Centre CEOs Leadership Council

Personal finance expert and award-winning Sarah Samuel Amana has emerged as the pioneer secretary of the GOTNI Leadership Centre CEOs Leadership Council.

The Council was inaugurated on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Delborough Lagos during the maiden CEOs Leadership Roundtable organized by the GOTNI Leadership Centre.

The Conference, with the theme: Sustaining Value and Relevance in the Market Place: The Leadership Advantage, had in attendance, 50 top Chief Executive Officers from across Nigeria and beyond.

In his speech, while inaugurating the Council, the Chief Executive Officer of the GOTNI Leadership Centre, Linus Okorie, MFR, noted that the Council was inaugurated so that CEOs in Nigeria could have a platform to deliberate on shared challenges and prospects.

Dr. Okorie noted that the Council, which will shortly be expanded to involve other Chief Executive Officers from across Africa, would be nurtured into the pre-eminent assemblage of business Executives in Nigeria and Africa.

Speakers at the CEO Leadership Roundtable include Professor Patrick Lumumba from Kenya, former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Rtd., President of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Judge of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice Mabel Segun Bello, President of Gtext Group, Dr. Steve Akintayo and CEO of GOTNI Leadership Forum, Dr. Linus Okorie.

Some of the CEOs that attended the Roundtable include the President of PWAN Group, Dr Jayne Onwumere, CEO of Vodi Tailors, Seyi Adekunle, President of Skyewise Group, Dr Elvis Abuyere, Chairman of Octopus Clan Nigeria Limited, Desiree Novaro Archibong, CEO of L’AvyAnna, Dr May Ikeora among others.

Other Members of the Council include Hon Shina Peller as President Dr Prisca Ndu as Vice President, Chairman of Princeton Group, Dr Chibuike Echem, Chief Executive Officer of Cecy Healthcare, Dr Yomi Jaye, CEO of Everite Diagnostics, Everest Okpara, Managing Director of Richmond Group Assumpta Muonagolu among others.

The next meeting of the Council will be held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra, at the African Leadership Conference held on April 12 and 13, 2024.