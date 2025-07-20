Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, popularly known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’, has reportedly passed away, nearly two decades after falling into a coma.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the ‘Sleeping Prince’, who is a member of the Saudi royal family and nephew to billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, fell into a coma after a devastating car accident in 2005.

The late prince, who was just a teenager at the time of the accident, had been in a prolonged unresponsive state for 19 years, receiving care and support from his family while remaining hospitalised in Riyadh.

His condition made him a quiet but powerful symbol of faith, hope, and resilience throughout the Arab world.

Family sources confirmed his passing on Saturday, July 19, and announced that funeral prayers will be held in Riyadh on Sunday.

The royal household, along with citizens across the Kingdom, are mourning the loss of a prince whose life, though silent, touched millions.

Over the years, updates on the prince’s condition periodically drew emotional reactions across social media, with many offering prayers and solidarity to the Talal family.

Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal’s death closes a long and deeply poignant chapter in modern Saudi history, highlighting both the fragility of life and the strength of enduring family devotion.