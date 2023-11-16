S’arabia: Why We Cancelled Visas Of 264 Nigerians

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has shed more light on the circumstances leading to the denial of visas to 264 Nigerians who flew into the country on Monday at the Jeddah Airport. The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja yesterday said that the passengers, who were on board an Air Peace flight, were denied entry and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, because they did not fulfil the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom.

In addition, the Embassy said, the affected travellers submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that does not apply to them, which was only discovered upon their arrival. A short statement from the Embassy read: “The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and Social Media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

The passengers who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfil the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.

“The Royal Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors. Furthermore, all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior to departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.” The Federal Government had on Tuesday said it had commenced an investigation into the visa cancellation and deportation saga.