S’Arabia Seals Deal To Drill 78 Solar Powered Wells In Nigeria

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to implement a project that will drill 78 medium-depth, solarpowered wells across 10 states in Nigeria.

The initiative which was consummated via video conference yesterday, is expected to benefit approximately 733,350 individuals.

However, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports that KSrelief’s As sistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz signed the hard copy agreement at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The agreement aims to provide safe drinking water for both people and livestock, support domestic water needs, and enhance water access in low-income areas.

It also seeks to reduce the spread of waterborne infections and parasitic disease vectors, ultimately helping to save lives, particularly among infants. Additionally, the project contributes to improved nutrition by providing a reliable source of clean water.

According to the SPA, this initiative is part of a broader range of humanitarian and relief projects in the water and sanitation sector, implemented by the Kingdom through KSrelief, aimed at improving the quality of life and reducing the spread of diseases and epidemics in vulnerable countries worldwide.

