S’Arabia Raises $1.1bn For Displaced Persons In Nigeria, Lake Chad, Others

Share

Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has raised over $1.1 billion in pledges to support displaced persons and refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions.

The pledges came as Saudi Arabia hosted a Donors Conference in Jeddah during which more than 10 donor countries, agencies, and organisations made commitments dedicated to addressing the growing humanitarian needs in these crisis-hit areas.

The conference was held in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The main objective of the conference is to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mali who were plagued with various crises and natural disasters.

In his address during the conference, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, praised the generosity shown by the donor community.

He noted that these contributions not only demonstrate solidarity but also empower humanitarian organizations to deliver life-saving support, contributing to greater security and resilience for affected populations.

Al Rabeeah affirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment, through KSrelief, to expanding aid efforts in partnership with international stakeholders, ensuring that aid reaches those in urgent need.

The Kingdom further strengthened its commitment to the region by pledging an additional $30 million, bringing its total contributions for 2024 to $51 million.

This pledge reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to supporting communities in crisis and advancing global humanitarian objectives through KSrelief, cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading force in international humanitarian aid.

The OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, stated that the conference is a testament to international unity, providing a platform for dialogue among humanitarian leaders and a foundation for coordinated, sustainable support for those affected by displacement.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, also lauded Saudi Arabia and the OIC for leading the event, acknowledging the region’s potential and the severe challenges it faces due to ongoing conflicts, climate disruptions, and economic strain.

With over 30 million people in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions requiring immediate assistance, Guterres called for sustained humanitarian support and investment in long-term solutions, urging an end to hostilities, protection of civilians, and unhindered access for aid efforts.

Share

Please follow and like us: