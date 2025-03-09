S’Arabia Peace Talk: Zelenskyy Affirms Commitment To Dialogue With U.S

Share

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his country’s dedication to engaging in constructive discussions with the United States (U.S.) representatives during the forthcoming meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the meeting scheduled to hold in Saudi Arabia aimed at exploring various avenues to end the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a statement issued on Saturday, President Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s persistent pursuit of peace since the onset of the war, highlighting that “Realistic proposals are on the table.”

He underscored the necessity for swift and effective actions to achieve lasting peace. Zelenskyy also announced his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, March 10.

Following this engagement, Ukrainian diplomatic and military officials are set to convene with the U.S. delegation on Tuesday to further deliberate on peace initiatives.

The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that there was a tense meeting between President Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28, which concluded without a resolution and led to a suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

In the aftermath, President Zelenskyy has been actively seeking to repair relations with the United States and reaffirm Ukraine’s commitment to achieving peace through diplomatic channels.

The upcoming discussions in Saudi Arabia are anticipated to play a pivotal role in determining the trajectory of Ukraine’s efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the conflict, amidst ongoing regional and international tensions.

