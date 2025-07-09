S’Arabia Organization Awards Gov Yusuf On Mineral Resources Devt

In a resounding recognition of his administration’s commitment to economic development and public welfare, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has received three prestigious awards from notable local and international organizations.

During the 29th Executive Council Meeting held Tuesday at the Governor’s Lodge in Kwankwasiyya City, Saudi Arabia-based Mediscope Medical Services, headquartered in Riyadh, presented an award to the State Government in acknowledgment of its dedication to advancing the Mining and Natural Resources sector.

The recognition highlights efforts by the Kano State Government to harness solid minerals to diversify the state’s economy and enhance the well-being of its citizens. The award was presented on behalf of Mediscope by the Commissioner of Solid Minerals, Alhaji Hamza Safiyanu Kachako, who stated the gesture was intended to further motivate the government to deepen its developmental strides.

In a similar vein, the Northern Youth Unity Forum, an affiliate of the Northern Elders Forum, conferred an Award of Excellence on Governor Yusuf for his administration’s outstanding achievements in solid minerals exploration, environmental sustainability, and community development.

Adding to the accolades, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) awarded the Governor the title of “Journalist-Friendly Governor” during its 70th Anniversary celebration. The award was presented by the Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, who noted the governor’s open and supportive relationship with the media.

In his response, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed gratitude to the awarding organizations for acknowledging his administration’s developmental efforts. He reaffirmed his dedication to tirelessly working toward the socioeconomic advancement of the state and improving the living standards of its people.

A press statement from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, confirmed the awards and emphasized that the recognitions are a testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to good governance and progressive leadership in Kano State.