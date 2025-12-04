S’Arabia Frees 3 Nigerians Arrested For Drug Offences

The government of Saudi Arabia has relased three Nigerians who were arrested and detained on allegations of trafficking in narcotics five months ago.

The three Nigerian nationals namely, Mr. Abdulhamid Sadieq, Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi, and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi were arrested in August 2025 at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The arrests followed the discovery of prohibited substances in luggage “fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates” at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without their knowledge.

However, after thorough investigations, the Saudi authorities cleared the three Nigerians of all wrongdoing and released them from detention on 14th and 15th September 2025. A temporary travel restriction imposed pending the completion of security procedures has now been fully lifted.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said the release of the three Nigerians was made possible through the efforts of the Ministry and the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Ebienfa, Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on November 5, while the travel ban on Mr. Abdulhamid Sadieq, was lifted on December 2.

He said rrangements for his return are currently being finalised by the Nigerian Mission. Ebienfa said: “Upon notification, Amb. Muazam I. J. Nayaya, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah immediately engaged Saudi authorities and reported the matter to Headquarters in Abuja, while also requesting the intervention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to support investigations.