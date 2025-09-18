S’Arabia Frees 3 Nigerian Pilgrims Arrested For Alleged Drug Trafficking

Saudi Arabia authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who were detained in Jeddah, since last month following their arrest over alleged drug trafficking into the country.

The three Nigerians who were freed from detention after four weeks in custody include: Mrs Maryam Hussain Abdullahi; Mrs Abdul- lahi Bahijja Aminu; and Mr Abdulhamid Saddieq.

Their freedom came following weeks of relentless engagements by the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd).

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said the pilgrims were released with the support of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia and the full support of President Bola Tinubu with the assistance of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fag- bemi, (SAN) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar. Also, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Develop- ment, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, as well as the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu supported in the release of the pilgrims.