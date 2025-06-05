S’Arabia Bans Photography, Political Chants During Hajj

Share

The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has issued a strict directive prohibiting all forms of photography, video recording, and political or sectarian expressions at key Hajj 2025 pilgrimage sites.

The new regulation is aimed at preserving the spiritual, peaceful, and unified atmosphere of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

In an official statement released, the ministry emphasized that pilgrims are not allowed to take photographs or record videos within the two most sacred mosques in Islam Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah as well as at critical Hajj locations, including Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

“The Hajj is a time for worship, humility, and unity. Any conduct that goes against these values will not be accepted,” the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that violators will face serious consequences. To ensure compliance, security officers will be stationed throughout the Hajj season across all major pilgrimage sites.

Authorities are calling on all pilgrims to respect the new rules and maintain the integrity of the religious experience for millions of Muslims worldwide.

The directive also bans any political or sectarian displays, including signs, chants, or actions that may disrupt the unity and tranquility of the pilgrimage.

The ministry stressed that Hajj is not a platform for political expression, and such actions contradict the spiritual purpose of the event.

The Saudi government has urged pilgrims to cooperate fully with local authorities and adhere strictly to all guidelines, which are designed to ensure that Hajj 2025 is conducted in an orderly, safe, and spiritually fulfilling environment for all participants.

