S’Arabia Announces Successful And Incident-Free Hajj 1446

Prince Saud bin Mishaal, deputy emir of the Makkah Region and vice chairman of the Permanent Hajj and Umrah Committee, announced the successful conclusion of Hajj 1446, declaring it free of any security, health, or service-related incidents.

Speaking from the governorate’s headquarters in Mina, Prince Mishaal extended congratulations to the Kingdom’s leadership. He said: “On behalf of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and emir of the Makkah Region, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee and in the name of all Hajj workers I offer heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the distinguished execution of the operational plans, which enabled pilgrims to perform their rites in safety and peace.”

Prince Mishaal expressed gratitude to members of the security, health, and service sectors, as well as to the many volunteers who contributed to the success of the season, emphasizing their sincerity and commitment to serving the guests of God in accordance with the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership.

He also praised the pilgrims themselves, noting their cooperation and compliance with the regulations and instructions, which played a key role in the success of the season. In closing, he affirmed that preparations for next year’s Hajj will begin immediately.

“The Kingdom its leadership, government, and people takes great pride in serving the holy sites and their visitors,” he said. “We ask God Almighty for success in all our efforts moving forward.”

