March 5, 2026
SAPZ: Bauchi Positions For Billions In Agro-Industrial Investments

Bauchi State is positioning itself to benefit from billions of dollars in agro-industrial investments as Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to implement the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme.

The governor stated this while receiving a delegation of SAPZ officials at the Government House in Bauchi during a courtesy visit.

The team, led by Chuma Ezedinma of the African Development Bank, said they were in the state for a pre-appraisal mission to assess Bauchi’s preparedness for the programme.

According to Ezedinma, the initiative is jointly funded by the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and other development partners, and is designed to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector through the establishment of agro-industrial clusters.

He explained that the mission would evaluate the institutional structures and documentation required to ensure the smooth implementation of the programme.

Governor Mohammed said the project aligns with the state government’s agricultural development strategy aimed at strengthening the value chain and promoting large-scale mechanised farming.

He added that the state government has established the necessary administrative frameworks to attract investments and maximise the benefits of the initiative.

