SAPETRO Futures Tennis: Top Seeds Justify Their Rankings To Reach Semifinals

After three days of rain interruptions, Thursday saw beautiful sunshine and very entertaining tennis across the three age groups featured in the championship.

All four seeds in the Boys 16 – Seyi Ogunsakin from the Ekiti State-based Lekmak Tennis Academy, Dubem Amasiani from Abuja, Isa Yahaha and Joel Michael from Lagos – all came through the group stage with a clean slate. However, Isa Yahaya had to fight back from a set down to beat John Ilerioluwa of Oyo State in his final group round robin match to progress.

In the Girls 16s, Goodnews Aina from the Lekmak Academy will take on Adeshewa Olaniyan from Ondo State, while her teammate, Gloria Samuel, will square off against Sarah Adisa from Ondo State to determine the finalists.

Success Godwin, the No.1 seed from Lagos, led three others into the Girls 14s semifinals. Godwin will meet Grace Oritingbeni from Lekmak Academy, while the second semifinals will feature Khadijat Wuraola from Kwara and Kaosara Akindele from Ogun State.

The Girls 12s semifinalists are Barakat Ganiyu from Oyo State, Kimberly Ogundeji from Ogun, Adesinmi Olaniyan from Ondo and Chisimdi Afammbonu from Lagos.

In the Boys 12s, an eye-catching talent from the Police College Staff Club, Raphael Awi, appears set to turn the tables when he meets the No.2 seed Gideon Peter from the Lekmak Academy, while the No.1 seed, Friday Testimony from Ogun State, is expected to progress over Kwara’s Mohammed Abdulakim in the second semifinals.

The semifinal matches are slated to take place at the Ikoyi Club on Friday, starting at 10 am.