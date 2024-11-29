New Telegraph

November 30, 2024
SAPETRO Futures Tennis ends in Lagos as Shehu Dikko confirms attendance

The South Atlantic Petroleum Futures Tennis Championship which started in Lagos on Tuesday ends today in a special way as the new Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko is expected to grace the occasion. Boys and Girls in the U-12, U-14 and U-16 cadres have been competing for honours in the past five days at the ten- nis section of the IKoyi Club 1838. The event being staged by the International Tennis Academy have been highly engaging and interesting with budding talents showcasing their skills on a daily basis.

The Director of the International Tennis Academy, Godwin Kienka, said on Friday that he was elated with the confirmation received from the NSC chairman that he would be at the finale “The kids will be very happy to play in the final before the country’s number one person in sports. It is just the kind of climax we wished for this great event, especially with the big support from our sponsor, SAPETRO,” Kienka said. The Executive Chairman of SAPETRO, Senator Daisy Danjuma, is the guest of honour at the Futures Tennis finale.

