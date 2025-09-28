SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship Throws Up Two New Promising Talents

The 2025 edition of the SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship ended on a high note at the Ikoyi Club on Saturday, unveiling two emerging talents, Chisimdi Afam-mbonu and Raphael Awi who impressed spectators with their outstanding performances.

Afam-mbonu, competing in the Girls 12s category, produced a stunning upset by defeating the No. 1 seed, Barakat Ganiyu from Oyo State, in the semifinals through a tight tiebreaker. She followed it up with another intense third-set tiebreak victory over the second seed, Adesinmi Olayinka from Ondo State, to claim the title.

In the Boys 12s category, Awi, representing the Police College Sports Club in Lagos, made a strong impression by defeating the No. 2 seed in the semifinals. However, he fell short in the final against top seed Friday Testimony from Ogun State, who proved too formidable to overcome.

One of the tournament’s most thrilling encounters came in the Boys 16s category between Ekiti’s Seyi Ogunsakin and Abuja’s Dubem Amasiani. Amasiani, fresh from four weeks of international junior tournaments in Tunisia and Ghana, was tipped as the favourite and raced to a 5-0 lead in the pro set. Ogunsakin, however, staged a remarkable comeback, levelling at 5-5 before forcing a tiebreak at 8-8. In the decider, a fatigued Amasiani was overpowered as Ogunsakin sealed a 10-7 victory.

In other categories, Goodnews Aina from Ekiti clinched the Girls 16s title after defeating her teammate Gloria Samuel, while Success Godwin, also from Ekiti, won the Girls 14s crown by beating Khadijat Wuraola from Kwara State. The Boys 14s title went to Abuja’s Goodluck Tersoo, who delivered a dominant performance against Daniel Igbinovia from Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Tersoo also received the award for Most Improved Male Player, while the Most Improved Female Player award went to Barakat Ganiyu of Oyo State.

Emeka Anagbogu, Managing Director of South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), sponsors of the championship, commended the impressive display of talent. Represented by Azubuike Egwuenu, GM Technical Services and Assets, Anagbogu expressed optimism about the players’ future, saying the organisation was eager to see them advance beyond the national stage and develop into professional tennis players.