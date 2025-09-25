SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship Attracts Massive Parental Support

The 2025 SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship is enjoying massive parental support, with many parents accompanying their children from across the country to Lagos for the tournament.

Despite a heavy downpour on Tuesday that wiped out all but three matches, parents joined the young players in singing and dancing as they waited for the rain to subside.

The weather improved on Wednesday, allowing organisers to complete 52 matches in a bid to catch up with the schedule ahead of the semifinal deciders set for Friday at Ikoyi Club.

In the Boys 16s category, top seed Seyi Ogunsakin of Lekmak Tennis Academy, Ekiti, defeated Olamide Aremu from Ogun 10-3, 10-3, while Isa Yahaya overcame Joseph Austin of Oyo State 10-8, 10-5.

In the Girls 16s, top seed and defending champion Goodnews Aina from Ekiti eased past Sarah Sede Dahz from Kwara 10-3, 10-4. No. 2 seed Gloria Samuel, also from Ekiti, overpowered Marian Ogunbamwo of Lagos 10-1, 10-4.

The day’s most thrilling contest came in the Boys 14s, where top seed Goodluck Tersoo from Abuja survived a tough first set before eventually defeating Babalola Mubarak of Oyo State 12-10, 10-3.

Speaking on the rain disruptions, Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy, said officials were working tirelessly to manage the situation.

“I worked at the Wimbledon Championships as an official and as a journalist for several years, so I think I know a thing or two about handling rain delays,” Kienka remarked.

The grand finale of the championship will take place on Saturday at Ikoyi Club, beginning at 12 noon.