São Tomé And Principe Appoints Nigeria As SA

São Tomé and Principe has appointed Nigerian entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Propetrol Limited, Mr Harry E. Ebohon, as Special Advisor on trade and investment.

The appointment was made by the country’s Prime Minister and Head of Government Américo Ramos in an official statement aims to strengthen São Tomé and Principe’s economic relations with regional and international partners while attracting sustainable private investments.

Ebohon, a University of Benin graduate with executive education from Harvard Business School, has built Propetrol Limited into a major player in the West African energy sector.

Under his leadership, the company expanded from a local petroleum haulage firm into a regional force in bunkering, trading, and maritime services.

He said: “In my capacity as Prime Minister and Head of Government of São Tomé and Principe, I am pleased to formally appoint Mr. Harry E. Ebohon as Special Advisor.”

Ramos added that in this capacity, Mr Ebohon would be responsible for promoting and nurturing economic and trade relations, as well as attracting sustainable and solid private investment.

The Prime Minister described the appointment as one that reinforces the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with partners and expanding opportunities for investment and economic collaboration.

Ramos further called for cooperation with the newly appointed advisor, saying, “We trust that all relevant parties will offer their full support and cooperation to Mr. Harry E. Ebohon in the performance of his duties.”