Sanwo-Olu’s wife seeks policies to drive gender equality

Share

The wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr (Mrs.) Ibironke Sanwo-Olu has advocated evidence – based, gender-sensitive policies that will drive gender equality.

She stated this in Lagos yesterday as the Special Guest of Honour in this year’s International Women’s Day celebration organised by United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN) in conjunction with the Naval Officers Wives (NOWA).

Mrs Sanwo- Olu commended UNAN and NOWA along with other partners for organising the event dedicated to championing women’s rights and fostering empowerment.

According to her, the UNAN and NOWA collaboration must be commended for their tireless efforts in promoting social cohesion, education, healthcare, and skill acquisition among naval officers’ wives and within our communities.

She said: “It is important to highlight that NOWA’s initiatives have not only transformed the lives of naval officers’ wives but have also had a ripple effect on the broader community.

“By focusing on empowerment, you have enabled women to become self-reliant and independent, contributing significantly to the economic growth and development of our nation.

“We must encourage women’s active participation in leadership and decision-making, paving the way for transformative leadership.

“By strengthening women’s capabilities and expanding their access to resources, we bring leadership opportunities within reach for many more women.

“Furthermore, it is essential to design and implement evidence-based, gender-sensitive policies and programs using policy-data integration tools.

“This will help us realise our collective vision of leaving no one behind while pushing boundaries for our women and girls.”

She reminded Nigerians that women play a crucial role in modern society, serving as pillars of strength in their homes and communities.

Mrs Sanwo- Olu noted that whatever initiatives women adopt must create enabling environments that enhance their entrepreneurs’ access to finance and digital technologies.

Earlier, Mrs Josephine Oamen, NOWA Coordinator in Lagos State, called for urgent pursuit of women’s rights, inclusivity and equal opportunities to accelerate action toward advancing gender equity and women empowerment.

Also, Mrs Abisola Akinsete, Chairman, organising Committee, International Women’s Day (IWD), said advancing women in society requires a collective effort where men play an active and supportive role.

“True gender equality is not about competition but collaboration, where men in leadership use their influence to create opportunities for women.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has exemplified this through policies that promote women’s empowerment, economic inclusion, and equality.”

In his welcome address, Prof. Oluremi Olutimo, President United Nations Association of Nigeria, explained that the gathering serves as a rallying cry, a forum for collaboration, and a place to come up with creative ideas that will advance the rights of women.

According to him, data from the World Economic Forum states that true gender parity will not be achieved until 2158, almost five generations, noting that the world must act quickly in order to achieve gender equality.

On her part, Ijeoma Nweke, Vice President, UNAN, explained, when we say, “Accelerating Actions”, “It’s all about fast tracking actions that will break barriers against women and close up the gender gap.

“It starts from me and you to communities, private sectors, NGOs, and finally the government in our varying ways.

“Human rights are women’s rights and Women’s rights are Human rights.

“When we invest in women, we accelerate development. Women are the architects of tomorrow.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

