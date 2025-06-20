Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Leads Awareness Drive Against Drug Abuse

Share

The Lagos State First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called for intensified awareness and preventive action in the battle against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, describing the menace as a “silent killer and destiny destroyer.”

Speaking during a sensitization campaign held at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Campus, to commemorate the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dr. Sanwo-Olu stressed the importance of proactive intervention and community engagement.

Themed “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” the campaign featured an awareness walk across the LASU campus and drew participation from students, academic staff, and officials from key government ministries, including Youth and Social Development, Health, Tertiary Education, and Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was also prominently represented. Addressing students, Sanwo-Olu urged them to seek help without fear of stigma and called on parents, women, and community leaders to break the silence around substance abuse.

She said: “The walk, drama presentations, and interactive sessions were not only symbolic but strategic in enlightening the student community about the dangers of drug abuse.

