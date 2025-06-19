Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Leads Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign At LASU

Share

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for intensified awareness and proactive measures in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, describing the menace as a “silent killer and destiny destroyer.”

Speaking at a sensitization campaign held at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Campus, in commemoration of the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dr. Sanwo-Olu emphasized the need for prevention and community-based engagement.

The event, themed “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” featured an awareness walk across the LASU campus and drew participation from students, faculty, and representatives from key government ministries, including Youth and Social Development, Health, Tertiary Education, and Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also had a strong presence.

Addressing the student body, Dr. Sanwo-Olu urged them to seek help without fear of stigma and encouraged parents, women, and community leaders to break the culture of silence around substance abuse.

“The walk, drama presentations, and interactive sessions were not only symbolic but strategic in educating the student community on the dangers of drug abuse,” she said. “This campaign is a call to action for all of us to invest in prevention and show compassion to those battling addiction.”

Commander of the Lagos State NDLEA, Mr. Abubakar Wali, warned that drug abuse remains a growing threat to both mental health and national security. He reiterated the agency’s commitment to stepping up enforcement and education efforts, particularly among youth vulnerable to peer pressure and societal influences.

Vice Chancellor of LASU, Professor Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello, welcomed the initiative, citing troubling statistics that show over 14.3 million young Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 20 have engaged in drug use. She urged parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and educators to unite in combating the epidemic.

“This is a collective responsibility, and we must all play our part in safeguarding the future of our youth,” she said.

The event concluded with the presentation of an award to Dr. Sanwo-Olu in recognition of her advocacy and sustained commitment to combating drug abuse, ahead of the global observance on June 26.

Clad in black T-shirts and caps, participants marched across the campus holding placards with messages such as: “You Can Quit If You Seek Help,” “Say No to Drug Abuse,” “Together We Can Tackle Drug Abuse,” and “Drug Trafficking is Illegal and Punishable Under the Law.”

