Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Launches Statewide Push To End Open Defecation In Lagos

In order to transform sanitation practices and restore public dignity, the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria and the Lagos Waste Forum, has launched the End Open Defecation Free (ODF)/Hygiene Behaviour Change Campaign in Ikorodu.

Spearheaded by the wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the campaign represents a significant stride toward achieving a cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally responsible Lagos.

The campaign was organised by WaterAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Lagos Waste Forum and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

The launch, held at the Ikorodu Musical Village on Thursday, drew participation from state officials, traditional rulers, market leaders, civil society, and international development partners all united by a singular purpose: to eliminate open defecation across the state and improve sanitation infrastructure.

In her message, Dr. Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Mrs. Victoria Olowu, emphasised that open defecation remains a critical public health and human dignity issue that cannot be ignored.

“Open defecation is not just a rural problem. It is prevalent in urban slums, markets, motor parks, and communities. This practice robs our people especially women and children of dignity, and exposes millions to preventable diseases like cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea,” she said.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor by profession, urged community and religious leaders to own the campaign and amplify the call for accessible and safe sanitation.

“There is no dignity in defecating in the open. We must promote the culture of proper hygiene in every Lagos home and community,” she said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, highlighted the state’s progress and the challenges ahead. He reported that Lagos currently boasts 1,717 public toilets established through government and private partnerships, with plans underway to add 250 more toilet units, 100 bathrooms, 120 urinals, and 200 washbasins.

“But infrastructure is not enough,” he said. “Ending open defecation is about a fundamental change in behaviour. We must all take responsibility for our hygiene practices if we want to build a truly safe and livable megacity.”

Rotimi-Akodu stressed that Lagos, with its 22 million residents and daily waste generation of over 13,000 tons, faces unique challenges due to limited land and high population density. He noted that without addressing sanitation urgently, public health and environmental sustainability in Lagos and by extension Nigeria will remain under threat.

On why Lagos Must Be Clean, Dr. Hassan Sani, Director of Sanitation Services at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, echoed these concerns in his presentation titled Why Lagos Must Be Clean. He pointed out that the pressure on infrastructure from daily migration into Lagos demands innovative sanitation solutions and improved waste management systems.

“Lagos is the smallest state by land size but the most populous. This density increases waste, pollution, and disease risk. If Lagos is not clean, Nigeria is not clean,” he said.

He called for improved enforcement of environmental laws and community ownership of sanitation initiatives, emphasising that cleanliness in Lagos has national implications given the state’s central role in Nigeria’s economic and cultural landscape.

The National Coordinator of the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet campaign, Mrs. Chizora Mbaka, underscored the significance of the initiative within the broader national strategy to end open defecation by 2030.

“To date, only 148 LGAs in 20 states have been certified ODF. Lagos, the country’s commercial hub, must lead by example. With consistent political will, grassroots mobilization, and infrastructure investment, we believe Lagos can rapidly scale up its sanitation efforts,” she said.

Quoting sanitation experts, she added, “A toilet is the cheapest medicine in the world. It’s not an expense; it’s an investment in health and dignity.”

Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, represented by Mr. Kolawole Bamwo, reaffirmed the support of Water Aid Nigeria for the campaign. WaterAid commended the First Lady for her leadership and commitment to championing clean toilets for all.

“Open defecation is a public health crisis that undermines human rights and economic growth. We must tackle the root causes, lack of infrastructure, poor awareness, and behavioural resistance. Our solar-powered toilets in Lagos schools and healthcare centers show what’s possible when we work together,” Bamwo said.

UNICEF Water and Sanitation (WASH) Specialist, Mr. Monday Johnson, described the campaign as timely. “With nearly a million Lagosians still practicing open defecation daily, this campaign offers a clear path to progress,” he said.

Chief Niran Ogunbanwo, CDC Chairman of Ikorodu North, spoke with passion on behalf of the host community.

“This campaign is not just another event, it’s a call to protect our dignity, health, and our future. WaterAid’s interventions in our schools and health centers have been life-changing, and we must now build on that momentum,” he said.

President of the Lagos Waste Forum, Ambassador Obuesi Philips, echoed the same commitment. “You cannot build a smart city where people defecate in gutters or bushes. Ending open defecation is critical to achieving a mega city status,” he said, announcing plans to take the campaign to all five divisions of Lagos.

Speakers unanimously called for strict enforcement of sanitation bylaws, increased investment in public toilet facilities, and sustained community engagement. Most importantly, they emphasised that the campaign must go beyond the flag-off.

“The launch is symbolic, but the real work starts now,” said the country director of WaterAid. “Behaviour change takes time, and we must sustain public awareness, enforce sanitation laws, and empower communities.”

With strong political leadership, grassroots involvement, and strategic partnerships, Lagos is poised to lead Nigeria in achieving open defecation-free status.

As Dr Sanwo-Olu puts it: “Let us build a Lagos where no one is forced to choose between shame and sanitation. Together, we can end open defecation—for dignity, for health, and for the future.”