Sanwo-Olu’s Wife, Experts Advocate Modern Parenting For Boy Child

The wife of Lagos State governor, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, along with the UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Mundiate and other experts on boy child development, yesterday emphasised the critical role of modern parenting strategies in raising emotionally intelligent, empathetic and resilient boys.

Speaking at the 2024 Lagos Boy Child Initiative Parenting Seminar, an event established by the governor’s wife, Dr. Sanwo-Olu explained that the seminar was designed to support parents and guardians in their efforts to raise well-rounded boys prepared for today’s world.

The event, which was held at the Lagos House, Marina, gathered parents, guardians, religious and traditional leaders, as well as civil society stakeholders to engage in thoughtprovoking discussions on Modern Parenting Strategies for the Development of the Boy Child in Today’s World.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu commended the participants for their commitment to a brighter future for boys in Lagos State. She added that today’s boys are growing up in a world that calls for a new kind of strength – one rooted in empathy, emotional intelligence and respect for others.

