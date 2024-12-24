Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Advises Market Leaders

Share

Ibijoke, the wife of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged market leaders to consider the adoption of technological solutions, particularly in waste management and dissemination of information to ensure safety of markets.

According to her, these are important for ensuring a sustainable market environment for a healthy state. She said: “Harnessing technology is another key aspect of improving market operations.

“Tools like CCTVs, public address systems, and digital platforms, including social media, can enhance waste management, public health, and security in our markets.”

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) Chairman said these at a seminar on market sanitation and security for market leaders in Lagos East.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development at the Babajide SanwoOlu International Model Market.

The governor’s wife said the Sanwo-Olu government recognizes the strategic importance of markets in achieving the vision of making Lagos a 21st-century economy. She said: “Consequently, markets have been given high priority since the inception of this administration.”

Share

Please follow and like us: