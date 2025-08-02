Sanwo-olu’s N500bn Produce, Catalyst For Food Security, Empowerment, Says Olútìmehìn

Prince Adéníyì Olútìmehìn, President of the Greater Lagos Initiative, has commended the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu following the historic launch of the N500 billion Produce for Lagos initiative.

The programme was officially launched at Lagos House, Ikeja, in a high-profile ceremony attended by members of the State Executive Council, Federal Government officials, Governors of producing states, traditional rulers, agro-industrial leaders, international development agencies, and private sector investors.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as “a decisive intervention to secure the food future of Lagos and Nigeria at large”, stressing that Lagos is Nigeria’s largest food market, consuming over 50% of food traded in the Southwest with a food economy worth N16.14 trillion. He lamented post-harvest losses of nearly 50% caused by poor logistics and explained that the initiative’s architecture comprising the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), Lagos Bulk Trading Company, Eko Logistics, and the N500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund was designed to de-risk agriculture, stabilize food prices, and ensure guaranteed markets for farmers.

“This N500 billion investment is a commitment to our farmers, our markets, and our families. We are moving beyond short‑term fixes to building a sustainable food economy that guarantees access to affordable, and nutritious food for every Lagosian,” the Governor said.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, revealed that the initiative aims to cut food inflation by 25% annually, create over four million jobs across the value chain, reduce food imports by more than 60%, and deploy 150 refrigerated and dry trucks to strengthen logistics and reduce spoilage.

Prominent Governors in attendance including Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Mohammed Bago (Niger), and Usman Ododo (Kogi) pledged strategic partnerships to ensure a steady supply of farm produce to Lagos. Federal support was equally strong as Ministers Bosun Tijani (Digital Economy), Idi Maiha (Livestock Development), and Doris Uzoka-Anite (Finance) endorsed the initiative, aligning it with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, called food security a non-kinetic pillar of national security and confirmed the Armed Forces’ support.

Private sector leaders also pledged support, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, announced ₦25 billion in private investment and described the initiative as “a critical strategy to fight hunger and unemployment. An angry nation is an unfed nation, and this programme is the solution.”

Reacting after the event, Prince Olútìmehìn eulogise the programme as a landmark intervention that would redefine Lagos State’s agricultural landscape and position it as a continental leader in food security.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has once again demonstrated his ability to transform challenges into opportunities through this forward-looking programme. This initiative will empower farmers, stabilize food prices, and create jobs from production and processing to storage and retail,” he said.

He further called on stakeholders public and private, local and international to rally behind the initiative. “Supporting ‘Produce for Lagos’ is supporting our future. This must be embraced not merely as a government policy but as a collective civic duty to guarantee lasting food security and economic sovereignty for Lagos and Nigeria.”

Prince Olútìmehìn concluded with the fact that, the initiative will drastically reduce Lagos’ dependence on imported food, foster rural-urban economic integration, and guarantee improved nutrition for millions of Lagosians.