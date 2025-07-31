Sanwo-Olu’s Food Security Revolution: Lagos Reshaping Nigeria’s Agric Economy

Global food prices are soaring and supply chains are straining under the combined pressures of inflation, climate change, and insecurity. Amid these disruptions, Nigeria’s largest commercial and consumption centre, Lagos State is rewriting the rules of urban food resilience and economic sustainability.

At the heart of this transformation is Governor Babajide SanwoOlu’s agricultural reform agenda, a bold, systemic intervention that is positioning Lagos not just as a foodconsuming city, but as a strategic anchor for Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance.

“We are not just feeding our people,” Sanwo-Olu declared at the recent official launch of the Lagos Food Systems Offtake Guarantee Fund.’’ Adding, “We are building a circular economy that works for farmers, processors, transporters, and traders, from Lagos to Taraba.”

Ambitious Offtake

Through the growing of a network of food hubs nearing completion, the unprecedented N500 bil- lion Offtake Guarantee Fund and a carefully designed agro-logistics blueprint, Lagos is moving steadily from food vulnerability to food stability, laying down infrastructure to secure access, affordability, and profitability across the food value chain.

Leading this transformation is Lagos State’s Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe, currently under construction. Regarded as the largest in West Africa, this facility is designed to serve as a central aggregation, cold-chain preservation and redistribution centre for food products from across Nigeria.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including packaging lines, inventory management systems and hygiene-certified processing facilities, the hub is engineered to drastically reduce post-harvest losses, improve food safety and stabilise retail pricing across the metropolis. It is to be complemented by five additional satellite food hubs across Lagos’ divisions, as well as over 50 newly established

“Lagos Fresh Food Markets” across underserved urban neighbourhoods. Together, these form a modern food architecture that reduces the chaos often associated with traditional food markets and builds a cleaner, more transparent food economy.

“We are eliminating chaos from the food market structure,” explained Barrister Abisola Olu- sanya, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems. “This system will protect producers from losses and consumers from exploi- tation,” he added.

Partnership

Instructively, the real heart of the revolution lies in the Lagos Food Systems Offtake Guarantee Fund, a N500 billion financing in- strument designed to de-risk agriculture by guaranteeing offtake from producers, aggregators, and processors. Unveiled by SanwoOlu on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Lagos House, the Fund immediately received massive interest.

Implemented through Special Purpose Vehicles like the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), Lagos Bulk Trading Company, Eko Logistics, and Produce for Lagos Fund, the programme will provide credit support for food producers across the State and working capital for bulk traders and logistic operators.

In his address, the Governor announced that within hours of the Fund’s launch, Lagos had already received over N100 billion in commitments. “As of this morning,” of the launching of the Fund, he said, “we have hit over N100 billion in pledges.

That tells you that this idea is not just bold; it is bankable.” Among the early high-profile supporters is banking mogul and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, who pledged a N25 billion investment into the Offtake Fund, calling the initiative “a model for solving hunger and building wealth across Nigeria simultaneously.” The success of the launch reflects the wide recognition of Lagos’ credibility and capacity in executing ambitious infrastructure-driven economic programmes.

The offtake policy is designed to stabilise pricing, reduce waste, and encourage scale among farmers nationwide by creating a dependable and structured market. “We are saying to every producer across Nigeria,” said Olusanya, “if you grow it to standard, Lagos will take it.”

Indeed, the offtake arrangement is already stimulating major agricultural commitments in rural Nigeria. At the launch event, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State made a major pronouncement: The dedication of 500,000 hectares of arable land specifically to serve the Lagos food system.

“Rather than focus on uncertain exports, we are keying into a predictable and profitable domestic market offered by Lagos,” Bago said. “We are aligning our farmers, cooperatives, and agro-partners to produce directly for Lagos State.”

Other states, including Taraba, Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Oyo are reportedly already engaging with the Lagos Ministry of Agriculture to identify crops and clusters that can plug into the initiative. The offtake policy reduces risk for everyone involved: Farmers get a guaranteed buyer, banks have greater confidence in lending, logistics operators can plan routes and volumes better, and consumers enjoy more stable pricing.

Benefits

For Lagosians, the impact will soon be felt at multiple levels, as it will reduce food costs, due to more efficient supply chains. Higher food quality, thanks to hygienic handling and storage and better nutrition, especially in low-income communities. It will promote youth engagement in agriculture, with increased profitability drawing young people into the sector.

Additionally, the system is drawing increased private sector interest in agro-processing, packaging, and refrigerated logistics. Several firms have already indicated plans to set up facilities in Lagos’ food hub districts, riding on the assurance of supply and structured offtake.

Enabling law

To institutionalise these reforms, the Lagos State Government is also working closely with the House of Assembly on a Food Hub Regulatory Bill. Once passed, the law will formalise quality, safety, and pricing standards across all food hubs and Fresh Food Markets in the state.

The bill will also promote public-private partnerships (PPP), allowing investment firms, cooperatives, and logistics providers to co-develop infrastructure under state supervision.

“By creating enabling legislation, we are ensuring this system outlives this administration,” noted Olusanya. Experts agree that Lagos is offering a compelling case study in how a megacity can be more than just a consumer of food, but, in addition, be a stabiliser and stimulator of the national food economy.

By leveraging its purchasing power, geographic connectivity, and governance stability, Olusanya also stated that Lagos is unlocking productivity across Nigeria’s food belts and creating a new form of rural-urban symbiosis. Observable, what began as a response to food inflation is now evolving into a national agricultural ecosystem, built around efficiency, traceability, and profitability.

The reforms align closely with the Lagos Resilience Strategy, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). Notably, Lagos’ approach is already being studied by other urban governments, from Kano to Port Harcourt as a model worth adapting for their own food security strategies. Sanwo-Olu’s administration is not merely reacting to food insecurity; it is strategically designing around it.

By treating agriculture as a value chain rather than a charity case, Lagos is building a system that rewards performance, encourages investment, and protects citizens. In a country long plagued by policy inconsistency and unfulfilled agricultural promises, Lagos’ delib- erate and comprehensive approach stands out as a beacon.

If sustained, this could be Nigeria’s best shot yet at building a resilient, profitable, and inclusive food economy. As the Governor himself puts it, “This is not just a policy. It is a platform for prosperity and every Nigerian farmer, trader, transporter, and family is invited.”