Sanwo-Olu’s Daughter Marries In Lagos

The daughter of Lagos State Governor Modupe Oreoluwa SanwoOlu has tied the knot with her partner Oladele. The white wedding took place a week after their traditional wedding. The union was solemnised at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, yesterday.

The wedding was attended by dignitaries, including First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Dr Alex Otti (Abia); Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra) and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, among others.