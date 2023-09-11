Sanwo-Olu’s Aide, Odesanya, Assures Of Lagos Support For DAWN Commission

The Lagos State government has assured the management of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, of its commitment to ensuring that it attains its aim towards the development of the South West region of the country.

Giving the assurance during a working visit to the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on DAWN Commission, Hon. Lanre Sunmi Odesanya, pledged to work seamlessly with the DAWN Commission, emphasising his commitment to ensuring that the commission’s requests are brought to the attention of Governor

Sanwo-Olu for swift action.

The visit by the immediate past scribe of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seen as a promising step towards regional cooperation and collaboration.

Welcoming the former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly to its office, the Director-General of the regional development agency focused on the Southwestern states of Nigeria, Mr Seye Oyeleye made three requests during the meeting.

Firstly, they sought an office space within the Lagos State Liaison Office in Abuja. This move, he said aims to establish a more accessible presence in the nation’s capital, further strengthening the region’s unity and representation on the national stage.

Secondly, the DAWN Commission expressed its desire to host the 2024 DAWN Sports Festival in Lagos, noting that this ambitious endeavour would not only promote sports development within the region but also showcase Lagos as a hub for cultural and sporting events and an operational vehicle.

He stressed the pivotal role that Lagos plays not only in the Southwest but in the entire nation of Nigeria highlighting the imperative of harnessing Lagos’ potential for the benefit of the entire country.

Describing Lagos as a “true Nigerian icon,” Oyeleye emphasised its unique position as a potential “growth pole” for Nigeria. He attributed Lagos’ significance to its abundant resources, the welcoming nature of its residents, a history of visionary leadership, and a consistent commitment to long-term planning and execution.

“As a state in Southwest Nigeria, we at DAWN Commission are particularly interested in the sustainability of Lagos,” Oyeleye declared.

He acknowledged the critical role Lagos has played in the region’s recovery and its ongoing importance in achieving the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria’s goals. He noted that virtually all Southwest states have adopted “Lagos Strategies” that encompass the emulation of best practices, the sharing of models and methodologies, and the recognition of Lagos as a leading market in West Africa.

Odesanya assured the DAWN Commission of his unwavering dedication to advancing their objectives and interests in Lagos State. He emphasised that the Lagos State government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, values the partnership and cooperation of all Southwestern states through the DAWN Commission.

He emphasised the pressing necessity for the revitalisation of two key rice ventures, Erimo and Igbimo rice, along with a significant call for the modernisation of the Southwestern railway system.