Sanwo-Olu’s Aide, Giwa, Gives Empowerment Grants To Lagos Island Residents

In a bid to bolster community support and reward dedication, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, on Thursday distributed empowerment grants to over 500 residents and presented ten wheelchairs to physically challenged individuals on Lagos Island.

The event, designed to promote empathy, equity, and measurable social impact for vulnerable segments of society, specifically targeted dedicated members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the event, Giwa said the gesture was both an expression of appreciation for the party’s loyalists and a way to encourage broader participation in party activities that benefit community and state development.

“Basically, this is pure giving back to the constituency,” Giwa said. “I have been a party member. If there is no party, there are no commissioners, no special advisers, nothing. I have to give back to the platform through which I realized my political ambitions.”

He added, “As a matter of fact, I have achieved a lot through this party, APC, and this is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to the party that has driven me to my current political position. The party members have continuously supported me.”

Giwa also emphasized the strategic timing of the programme: “This programme is deliberate, especially at this period when party registration is ongoing. We need to motivate our members and show appreciation for what they have been doing so far.”

The initiative received commendation from local elected officials. The Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Muibi Alade, described Giwa’s effort as an effective way to motivate existing members and attract new ones.

Alade encouraged Giwa to “do more for the members of the party and the community as a whole.” He further added, “This is a kind of motivation for people, especially the party members. I believe this gesture will boost the ongoing party membership registration, as the beneficiaries and others here will go out to mobilize more people to register with our party.”

Similarly, the Member representing Lagos Island Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olanrewaju Afinni, praised Giwa’s actions as exceeding typical expectations for an unelected official.

“Giwa is doing what many of us were supposed to be doing. It is unusual for an unelected government official to organize such a programme,” Afinni said.

He contrasted Giwa’s consistent community presence with that of other appointees: “Since he has been in government, he has never left the community; he is always there for everybody. We appreciate him for relieving those of us who are elected officials because he has been doing part of what we are supposed to be doing for the community.”

Beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the support, noting that the grants would significantly boost their small businesses and personal welfare.

The event highlighted the commitment of state government representatives to creating tangible social impact, supporting vulnerable groups, and strengthening political ties at the grassroots level.