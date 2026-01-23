Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Empowers Lagos Island Residents

In a move to bolster community support and reward dedication, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, yesterday, distributed empowerment grants to over 500 residents and presented ten wheelchairs to physically challenged individuals on Lagos Island.

The event, framed as an effort to institutionalise empathy, equity, and measur- able social impact for vulnerable societal segments, was deliberately tailored for dedicated members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots level.

In his address, Giwa stated that the gesture was a form of appreciation for the party’s loyalists and a means to encourage broader participation in party activities for community and state development. He said: “Basically, this is pure giving-back to the constituency.

I have been a party member. If there is no party, there is no commissioner, there is no SA and all that. “I have to give back to the platform through which I realise my political ambitions.”

He elaborated on his per- sonal debt to the party, adding, “As a matter of fact, I have achieved a lot through this party, APC, and this is my own way of saying ‘thank you’ to the party that has driven me to my current po- litical destination. The party members have continuously supported me.”