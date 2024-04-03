Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Advocates Gender Equality In Real Estate Opportunities

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare has made a case for gender equality and the promotion of women’s inclusion in the real estate sector. Odunuga-Bakare, while speaking at the Female Lawyers in Real Estate Practice (FELIREP) webinar held, recently emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to create an inclusive and equitable real estate ecosystem for all.

She said the state government is determined to achieve a society where women are not just participants, but leaders in the real estate sector, assuring that together, they would build a future where women thrive in the world of real estate.

Drawing from her experience as a top government official, she outlined steps that could be taken to promote women’s empowerment, from education and training programmes to mentorship and sponsorship initiatives.

The Special Adviser, according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, LASERA, Adeoti Sobowale, expressed her intention to tackle systemic barriers that hinder women’s access to real estate opportunities by raising advocacy on fair housing policies, promoting fe- male representation in leadership roles within the industry, and fostering mentorship programmes for aspiring women in real estate.