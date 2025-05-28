Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Deepens Staff Welfare Initiatives In Public Service

Share

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the welfare of its workforce through a robust array of initiatives aimed at improving the well-being and motivation of public servants.

Speaking at the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, Alausa Ikeja, Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro outlined far-reaching interventions implemented over the past year under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Among the other highlights of Agoro’s report was the reintroduction of the 25% basic salary incentive for staff in core establishment agencies and the implementation of flexible work arrangements, allowing workers on Grade Levels 01–14 to work from home twice weekly. Senior officers on GL15–17 also benefit from one remote workday weekly.

Public servants also enjoyed a 40% rebate on statutory fees for planning permits and land applications. More notably, the Lagos State Government blazed the trail in the implementation of the new N85,000 minimum wage, demonstrating its position as a forward-thinking and staff-centric administration.

In recognition of dedication and long service, the State honoured 361 public servants with Long Service Merit Awards and celebrated 210 outstanding officers during the 2024 Public Service Week. Among them, six officers received brand-new cars, and five junior officers were rewarded with N5 million cash prizes.

Agoro said Governor Sanwo-Olu also approved the allocation of official vehicles to newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Directors, and is finalizing plans to expand this to other eligible officers as well as major renovations of staff canteens and the ongoing construction of a multipurpose staff facility. Over N1.5 billion in housing and vehicle refurbishment loans disbursed to public servants.

Enhanced retirement support, including N15.1 billion paid in pensions to over 6,000 retirees in 2024 alone, with a promise to clear all outstanding pension backlogs.

Mr. Agoro praised the unwavering dedication of Lagos public servants and reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to continue investing in the workforce as the engine room of governance.

Share