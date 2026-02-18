Sanwo-Olu: Why We Established Blueprint For Sustainable Investment, Wealth Creation

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it is dedicated to setting up a Sovereign Wealth Fund as a strategic investment vehicle that will safeguard the state’s future and secure the prosperity of the unborn generations.

The proposed fund, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would establish a coherent and bankable architecture to drive infrastructure development, economic stabilisation, long-term savings and strategic growth.

The initiative is designed to secure Lagos’ financial future with the creation of dedicated investment windows that will protect public resources, generate returns and reduce fiscal shocks.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, spoke about the government’s plan during the Lagos State Wealth Fund (LSWF) Bill Harmonisation Session, themed “Designing a Coherent and Bankable Wealth Fund Architecture for Lagos”, at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru, Lagos.

The session brought together members of the Lagos State Executive Councils and Lagos State House of Assembly, as well as top officials and stakeholders from both public and private sectors, to fine-tune provisions of the LSWF Bill ahead of its consideration by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking during the one-day retreat organised by the Ministry of Finance to harmonise stakeholders’ input on the proposed Lagos State Wealth Fund Bill, Oluyomi said the bill is aimed at designing a coherent and bankable wealth fund architecture for the State.

He said the retreat was a followup to the public hearing held on the Lagos State Wealth Fund Bill on November 12, 2025, which generated extensive feedback. He noted that the harmonisation session was designed to harmonise all comments and recommendations into a unified framework that would strengthen the bill before final legislative action.

Oluyomi commended the economic reform drive of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing the wealth fund initiative as part of efforts to secure Lagos’ long-term financial stability and development.

He explained that the model draws inspiration from the sovereign investment framework of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, which manages Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund established in 2011 and has recorded steady profitability over the years.

Oluyomi noted that the Lagos State Wealth Fund Bill outlines four major investment windows that are to boost infrastructure financing, enhance economic diversification, strengthen fiscal buffers during downturns and build long-term savings for future generations.

He emphasised the need for private sector involvement in shaping the framework, describing it as central to Lagos’ economic strength. “The private sector is the engine that drives economic growth, particularly in an economy as large as Lagos.

That is why their participation in this process is very critical.” Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by the Chairman House Committee on Finance, Hon. Femi Saheed, said the harmonisation session will assist in formulating a Lagos State Wealth Fund Law for future security, attract investment, build infrastructure, technology and innovation initiatives.

He said: “We are here today to harmonise and get the best law that will set up the Lagos State Wealth Trust Fund. “It is going to serve as a form of stabilisation fund in case of emergency, like during the times of COVID. This fund could also be used to finance a budget deficit.