Sanwo-Olu: Why Lagos Targets New Wealth From Circular Economy

Lagos State is shifting to an innovative and sustainable consumption model aimed at saving the future generations of resources scarcity. The launch of Circular Economy Hotspot in Lagos yesterday pioneered the transformation of the current production order towards regeneration and sustainability.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu formally unveiled the initiative at a conference organised by the state government in collaboration with Circular Economy Innovation Partnership (CEIP) and African Circular Economy Network.

The two-day event with the theme: ‘Towards a Circular and Resourceful Economy: The Future Lagos’, in Victoria Island. The governor added that the initiative is aimed at engendering a new pattern of production and consumption involving producing, repairing and recycling of used materials.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said the idea was critical to future of Nigeria, noting that circular economy would proffer a programmatic approach to addressing global economic crises occasioned by pollution, climate change and loss of biodiversity.

He said: “The Circular Economy Hotspot 2023 is of utmost importance, not only for Lagos and Nigeria, but for the entire sub-Saharan Africa. “This speaks to my administration’s core principle of encouraging citizens engagements and partnerships in our bid to sustain a resilient socio-economic development for Lagos. “Developing countries like ours, which have contributed the least to global warming, are facing the worst impacts of climate change.”