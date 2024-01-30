Sanwo-Olu: We’re committed to providing infrastructure to enhance education sector

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to the education sector, saying his government is committed to providing unparalleled investments, funding and infrastructure to enhance the sector. He disclosed that Lagos State Government is working in partnership with TeachForNigeria to build a sustainable five-year programme to domesticate the initiative in Lagos State as the TeachForLagos project. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday at the “TeachForNigeria: A Day with Mr. Governor” held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, the State capital.

The event, which is part of activities marking the International Day of Education with the Theme: ‘Learning for Lasting Peace’ had in attendance, members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, top government officials, teachers, pupils and students from various public schools and other key stakeholders in the education sector. Speaking during the event, Sanwo-Olu said 275 Fellows have been recruited since 2020 into the teaching profession through the TeachForNigera initiative across the State by his administration in a bid to ensure that no child is left behind in the education. TeachForNigeria is a nonprofit organisation focused on developing leaders across the nation who are committed to ending educational inequity.

The initiative is in partnership with the Lagos State Government to promote excellent education and leadership in the state with TeachForNigeria Fellows who are mostly young graduates teaching different core subjects in 205 schools in the state.