Sanwo-Olu: We’re Committed to Positioning Eko as Premier Digital Hub in Africa

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, yesterday, said his government was committed to positioning Lagos as a premier digital hub in Africa. Sanwo-Olu spoke at the ground-breaking ceremony of NXTRA by Airtel Data Centre, held at the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos. He said the event is not merely the construction of a facility, but the dawn of a new era in data control, security, and preservation throughout Africa.

The governor said the data centre, anticipated to commence operations by the third quarter of 2025, will not only symbolise Nigeria’s progress but also serve as a crucial pillar in realising digital aspirations. He said: “This initiative resonates with my administration’s goal of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, and I welcome this collaboration between Airtel Africa and the Lagos State government towards achieving a transformative digital leap for Nigeria.

“This Data Centre, with its substantial capacity, will unlock vast potential across various sectors – from nurturing innovation in tech startups to enhancing government service efficiency. It will generate employment, attract investments, and position Lagos as a premier digital hub in Africa. “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks not just the commencement of construction but the initiation of a new narrative. “It is a narrative propelled by collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to a prosperous digital future.”

Sanwo-Olu while appreciating Airtel for building the Data Centre in Lagos, said: “Airtel Africa, through NXTRA, has emerged as a trailblazer in constructing cutting-edge data center facilities across the continent. “Their commitment to the highest standards in data management, technological innovation, and extensive network infrastructure is truly commendable. “With a total capacity of 180 MW distributed across 13 major Data Centres and over 48 Edge Data Centers, NXTRA is poised to redefine data storage and accessibility in Africa.

“This Data Centre aims to establish a secure control hub for data storage and management within Africa, meet the escalating demand for cloud services and data consumption in Nigeria and beyond while contributing to the digital economy by providing scalable infrastructure for businesses and government services. “I commend Airtel Africa and NXTRA for their dedication to Nigeria and Africa. The Lagos State Government stands steadfastly behind this project, offering unwavering support to ensure its successful realisation.” The governor also congratulated the outgoing Group CEO, Airtel Africa, Dr.

Segun Ogunsanya, for his immeasurable contributions to the growth of Airtel’s digital infrastructure in Africa. Speaking earlier, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the President Bola Tinubu administration is committed to using technology to deepen productivity in key sectors. Tijani, who noted that the data centre is important for the future, said the Federal Government would continue to support the tech industry. Also speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Dr. Ogunsanya, said he is proud of the excellent work Governor SanwoOlu is doing in Lagos State. Ogunsanya said the data centre during construction will provide 1,000 jobs in 24 months and 250,000 jobs when completed.