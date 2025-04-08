Sanwo-Olu: We’ll Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Sweden In Tech, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure

Share

…hosts Crown Princess of Sweden at Lagos House, Marina

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said the state government will strengthen its bilateral relationship with Sweden in information technology, cybersecurity and infrastructure for the benefit of residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the Crown Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Vastergotland, Her Royal Highness, Princess Alice Desiree, and her entourage at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hazmat, said Lagos, as the heartbeat of the country, is essential to Nigeria and important to Africa.

He expressed optimism that the stakeholders meeting of the Swedish representative with the Business community in Lagos would birth more development opportunities for mutual benefits.

He said: “We need a lot of technology. We are building fibre optics of about 6,800 kilometres across our state. “We finished the first phase, about 3,500 kilometres, to increase the bandwidth penetration in our state.

Interestingly, a lot of companies are coming. Google is building a data centre, and other companies are coming. About four data centres are being built now in Lagos.

“So, for IT and other related infrastructure, Lagos is the place. “With a population of 22 million, about twice the size of Sweden, the opportunity is wide, and we would like to engage.”

Speaking earlier, the Crown Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Vastergotland, Her Royal Highness, Princess Alice Desiree, in her brief remark, commended the Lagos State government for being the economic backbone of Nigeria due to its huge business potential.

She said: “We are very excited to be here and to see what the Swedish-Nigerian relationship can develop into. “We see vast areas of potential for further growth and cooperation. We are very happy to be here with the Swedish companies already present in Nigeria.”

Speaking with journalists, the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing within the Government of Sweden, Mr Andreas Carlson, said the Crown Princess visit to Lagos was to build stronger ties for a green economy, digital innovations and the exchange of ideas between Lagos and Sweden for better development.

He disclosed that a Sweden Trade Office, which is the first in Nigeria, will be inaugurated in Lagos yesterday by Crown Princess Alice Desiree.

He said: “Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess Victoria is here in Lagos to underline the importance of a strong relationship and partnership with Nigeria and Lagos State.

“We see opportunities to strengthen the already strong partnership between our two countries. We see opportunities when it comes to green and digital transition. “We have well-represented companies already in Lagos.

Today the Crown Princess Victoria will inaugurate a Swedish Trade Office here in Lagos, which will be the first trade office in Nigeria. “We think Lagos is the place to start. We are really happy about the cooperation we al ready have.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

