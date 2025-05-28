Sanwo-Olu: We’ll Continue To Render Service To Humanity For Citizens’ Benefit

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, has assured that his administration will continue to touch lives and render service to humanity to ensure socio-economic benefits for residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Monday, when the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, led by Rt Rev. Stephen Adegbite, and the leadership of the Cherubim & Seraphim (C & S) Church, led by His Eminence Baba Aladura Olorunfunmi Bashorun, visited him during different courtesy visits at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor attributed the peaceful coexistence and developmental strides recorded in Lagos State to the unwavering support and unity demonstrated by religious groups, noting that Christian and Muslim leaders had shown examples of love, tolerance and harmony to the benefit of the state.

He also expressed appreciation for the role religious leaders have played in promoting peace and harmony, noting that their conduct had significantly contributed to the state’s stability and growth.

He said: “We are enjoying peace and progress in Lagos because our religious leaders—both Christian and Muslim—have consistently demonstrated love, tolerance, and unity.

These values are vital to the continued success of our administration.” The governor assured the Christian community of his administration’s continued support, especially in areas that foster spiritual and communal wellbeing, calling them stakeholders in government.

Sanwo-Olu also seized the occasion to commend President Bola Tinubu’s leadership in Nigeria, which had ensured the reduction in the prices of food, especially rice, and petrol, which has ripple effects on other commodities.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of CAN, Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, commended the Governor for his infrastructural development of the State and sought his support for the renovation of the Chapel of Christ the Light and the completion of the State CAN headquarters, both in Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking during the visit by the leadership of the Cherubim & Seraphim (C & S) Church, His Eminence Baba Aladura Olorunfunmi Bashorun, said Lagos has witnessed geometric progression during the six years administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

He said the C & S Church, founded by Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase, is celebrating its centenary anniversary this year and therefore appealed for support from the Lagos State Government.

During their courtesy visits special prayers were offered by the CAN and Cherubim & Seraphim (C & S) Church delegations for Governor Sanwo-Olu, his family, and members of the Lagos State Executive Council.

