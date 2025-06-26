Sanwo-Olu Welcomes Africa To Lagos, Declares Fencing Championship Open

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared open the 23rd Senior African Fencing Championship, describing the tournament as a unique moment for sport, youth empowerment, and continental unity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held yesterday at Charterhouse, Ogombo, the Governor warmly welcomed athletes, coaches, and officials from over 26 African countries to Nigeria’s bustling commercial capital.

In his goodwill message, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed deep appreciation for the presence of top officials, including Mrs. Gulnora Saidova, Secretary General of the International Fencing Federation, as well as the leadership of the African Fencing Confederation and the Nigerian Fencing Federation.

He hailed their commitment to advancing the sport on the continent. “This championship brings together more than 200 athletes from across Africa in a vibrant showcase of talent, skill, and discipline,” the Governor said.

“We are proud to host you in Lagos, a city known for its energy, resilience, and welcoming spirit.” Sanwo-Olu used the platform to highlight fencing’s potential beyond the sports arena.

He noted the emerging collaboration between the Nigerian Fencing Federation, the International Fencing Federation, and UNICEF, aimed at leveraging the sport for youth development, child protection, and poverty alleviation.

“Fencing can be a powerful tool for good,” he said. “We envision an Africa where fencing is not just a sport but a lifechanging opportunity for the youth, especially those who are yet to be introduced to it.”

The governor further emphasised plans to introduce fencing in public schools across the country, transforming the sport from a niche discipline into a movement for social impact. “What was once the pastime of European elites is now set to serve an African purpose,” he added.