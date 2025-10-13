Sanwo-Olu: We Need Traditional Rulers’ Wisdom For National Stability

…Uzodimma backs call for constitutional role for monarchs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for the inclusion of traditional rulers in Nigeria’s governance framework, saying the country must draw from their wisdom and experience to promote peace, unity, and national stability.

Sanwo-Olu made the call on Monday while declaring open the National Executive Council meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The two-day meeting, declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, drew traditional rulers from across the country and nine state governors, including AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who represented the President.

Themed “The Traditional Institution: The Imperative of its Inclusion in Effective and Efficient Governance in Nigeria,” the forum was convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to strengthen collaboration between royal fathers and the government in addressing national challenges.

Sanwo-Olu described the traditional institution as “the vital link between the government and the people,” saying monarchs remain the bridge connecting state institutions with community realities.

“With the restoration of democracy in the country since 1999, our traditional rulers are gradually asserting themselves back into national consciousness. But we are not yet there,” the Governor said.

“I advise that our traditional rulers continue to push for more constitutionally backed relevance. We will support this push because we believe we need to tap into their experience and wisdom to make more progress.”

The Lagos helmsman said the meeting offered an opportunity to re-examine the traditional rulers’ place in governance.

“When traditional leaders are clearly woven into our governance framework, their authority becomes a valuable asset for fostering peace, resolving conflicts, and driving community development,” he said.

“As our nation grapples with complex social, economic, and security issues, it is crucial that we tap into the wisdom and influence of our royal fathers in a coordinated and structured way.”

Sanwo-Olu urged monarchs to remain steadfast as moral guides, pillars of fairness, and advocates of unity, noting that their voices “hold significant power in shaping peace and progress.”

“Let us collaborate to ensure our traditional institutions stay impartial, inclusive, and in sync with the broader vision of a just and thriving Nigeria,” he added.

Representing President Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodimma reaffirmed the enduring relevance of traditional rulers, despite their lack of constitutional recognition.

“The continued influence of traditional rulers in Nigeria is not a courtesy extended by the state. It is a consequence of lived reality,” Uzodimma said. “Across towns and villages, traditional leaders remain the first point of contact in moments of crisis, the first to be consulted when tempers rise, and the last to retreat when disorder threatens stability.”

He maintained that the time had come to legally acknowledge their roles.

“We must stop pretending that the absence of a constitutional role means an absence of function,” Uzodimma said. “Your relevance was never in doubt. What is questionable is the failure of the system to give legal backing to a role it already depends on.”

The Sultan of Sokoto said the NCTRN convened the meeting to deepen peace and unity among Nigeria’s diverse peoples. “We believe in the unity of this country and will continue to support government efforts to sustain peace and stability,” he said.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, called for a review of laws placing first-class traditional rulers under the supervision of local government chairmen, arguing that such provisions undermine their authority.

“The political class should restore the statutory privileges hitherto granted to traditional institutions to make them true moral guardians of our nation,” he urged.

Also speaking, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who chairs the meeting’s coordinating committee, described traditional institutions as “the bedrock of government success and moral guidance for society.”