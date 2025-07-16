Sanwo-Olu Vows To Prosecute Attackers Of LASTMA Officers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says attackers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made this known at the second Lagos Traffic Conference in commemoration of LASTMA’s Silver Jubilee celebration yesterday.

The anniversary had the theme: “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations”.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu said: “I want to specially recognise the men and women of LASTMA who have dedicated themselves, often under challenging and sometimes perilous circumstances, to the critical task of keeping Lagos moving.

“Your uniform represents the thin yellow line that stands firmly between order and chaos on our roads. “Your commitment, resilience, and professionalism have been instrumental in transforming Lagos traffic management and ensuring the safety of millions of commuters every day.

Thank you for your unwavering service and dedication.” Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the many brave officers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He said LASTMA of tomorrow would be a technologically empowered agency, equipped to tackle the complex challenges of 21st-century urban mobility.

He added that the government would invest in intelligent transportation systems powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automated number plate recognition, and drone surveillance to enhance traffic management and incident response.

Mr Sridhar Uttara, President, Infotran, a U.S. engineering consulting firm, in his keynote speech urged Lagos to build a Unified Mobility Control Centre and expand its Information Technology System on priority corridors.